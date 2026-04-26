Hipp CEO: “What kind of person could do such a thing?”

Stefan Hipp is the fourth generation to lead the family-run business with more than 125 years of history. You can already sense that the company is a family on the way to the headquarters in the idyllic Upper Bavarian town of Pfaffenhofen. Many employees have small children of their own; our driver has a HiPP keychain on his car keys. In the entrance hall of the ecologically built, energy-self-sufficient headquarters—constructed with wood—stands an oversized glass jar. It symbolizes the rise—from humble beginnings with children’s rusks—to becoming the world’s leading manufacturer of organic baby food.