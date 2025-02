“We have negative selection when it comes to immigration”

"Krone": Vienna likes to present itself as Austria's economic engine - after all, around 25 percent of the gross domestic product is generated here. Is the engine stuttering or is it already dying?

Christian Pochtler: You have to look at Austria as a business location as a whole. Vienna is running roughly parallel to the national trend. But one thing is clear: Austria is facing a massive deindustrialization. We are experiencing increasing difficulties, particularly in the export industry. We are no longer really competitive in some product categories - and not just globally, but also compared to our immediate neighbors in the European Union.