Zeiler and the SPÖ: The Next Act in the Red Love Story

The path would actually have been clear for Zeiler, but he let Kern take the lead and refrained from running against him. “If the vast majority of the state organizations had wanted me, I would have given it very serious thought. But that wasn’t the case, so it wasn’t an issue,” Zeiler is reported to have said about this two and a half years later. The media executive admitted quite candidly on May 12, 2016, on ORF’s “ZiB 2”that he had been preparing Faymann’s replacement for a year already, together with the designated SPÖ leader and Federal Chancellor Kern. “We both had a role to play and agreed that a leadership change within the SPÖ was necessary,” Zeiler said at the time. “House of Cards” in its purest form...