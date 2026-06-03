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SpaceX: What You Need to Know About the Record-Breaking Deal
June 12 is the big day: Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s U.S. space company SpaceX is going public. The company plans to raise an incredible $75 billion (€64.6 billion) in fresh capital. That would be the largest IPO in history. Krone+ explains what’s behind it and what opportunities and risks lie in store for domestic investors.
Founded in June 2002, SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation) has since grown into the world’s largest space company. The California-based company revolutionized the industry with reusable rockets and, through Starlink, operates a network of 10,000 satellites that provides global broadband internet.
CEO Elon Musk has ambitious goals, including establishing a permanent human colony on Mars and building gigantic data centers in space. He aims to launch up to one million satellites into orbit, which are intended to function as a global data center network for AI applications. That takes money. A lot of money.
The company’s entry into the global capital market via the U.S. technology exchange Nasdaq is scheduled for June 12. On June 4, SpaceX will launch its formal marketing campaign with presentations and investor events, and the shares will be officially priced on June 11. The company is putting four to five percent of its shares on the market.
Krone+ has summarized the most important questions and answers:
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