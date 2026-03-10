It's all about money
ORF upheaval: What harassment victims are still demanding
The shockwaves following the ORF earthquake, with the involuntary departure of Director General Roland Weißmann due to allegations of sexual harassment, are still being felt. In addition to his resignation, however, there are two key demands from the alleged victim of harassment. It's all about money – but not in the way you might expect...
Everything was already prepared. Roland Weißmann wanted to announce his renewed candidacy for the top job at Küniglberg in a few days' time at a small but elegant celebration for his 58th birthday in a posh western ski resort with a select group of friends.
Weißmann planned to announce his candidacy at his birthday party
The ORF general director had apparently already received the green light from Chancellor Christian Stocker – the ÖVP had been given the right to nominate the top manager of the state broadcaster in the government. Probably not without the usual political "wishes" ranging from cost-cutting to organizational changes. But as we know, what was supposed to be a dramatic announcement of his candidacy turned into a dramatic resignation. And like so many before it, the beautiful plan ended up in the dustbin of history.
