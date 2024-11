160 plaintiffs did not live to see the multi-million settlement

It was an almost never-ending story and it is still not quite over. In 2018, the Association for Consumer Information (VKI) filed a class action lawsuit against VW over the so-called diesel scandal. More than 10,000 Austrians took part at the time and they needed a lot of patience. It was not until October 2 of this year that a settlement was reached. Volkswagen paid 23 million euros to the victims.