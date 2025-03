“Buffalo” warns: Rapid and LASK only at the top with wins

He once grazed the opposing penalty areas just as mercilessly for Blau-Weiß predecessors SK VÖEST and FC Linz as he did later for Rapid and LASK: Christian Stumpf, known as "Büffel"! "Difficult", snorted the former bull of a goal scorer in the "Krone" interview when asked which two of his ex-clubs would finish above or below the line after today's showdown in the battle for the top six. The 58-year-old emphasized that he had no personal preference.