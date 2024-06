That’s why champions Wildon were the “laughing stock” of the league

The crowning glory of an exciting season! With a thrilling 4:3 victory in the derby at Lebring in the 98th minute(click here for the video highlights on fan.at), regional league soccer team Wildon crowned themselves the new champions. "After the 3:3 equalizer in the 94th, it was actually over for us. I still have no words. You can't write a script much more exciting than that," said sporting director Heinz Karner in a somewhat hoarse voice on the phone to the "Steirerkrone" on Saturday.