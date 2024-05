The Styrian judiciary is running out of staff

Again and again you hear cries from judicial circles: "It can't go on like this!" Too few staff compared to more and more proceedings. Can artificial intelligence (AI) counteract this problem and even replace employees? Together with Cornelia Koller, President of the Association of Austrian Public Prosecutors, and Michael Schwanda, President of the Higher Regional Court of Graz, we shed light on the five major problem areas that are currently causing the balance of the Styrian justice system to shake.