A "Red Vienna" in the Making
Dispute Escalates—SPÖ Running Out of Candidates
This Sunday, the eagerly anticipated SPÖ crisis summit over the party leadership will take place.Signals are coming from Vienna: Andreas Babler can’t stay on, and Gerhard Zeiler can’t take over.
Only two things are certain at the moment: Andreas Babler is the current SPÖ chair, and Gerhard Zeiler is his challenger. The rest is proving difficult. The rejections are coming in thick and fast.
Following Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, Women’s and Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner also declined on Saturday. “I am not available,” she told the *Krone*. However, she welcomed the fact that a clear debate is taking place.
Holzleitner: “I do not speak for or against specific individuals”
“I do not take a position for or against any individuals,” said Holzleitner. “We need to have a very open discussion. For the first time in a while, all state party chairs, the labor union, and the women’s group are participating—that’s a good start.”
For the first time in a while, all state party chairs, the union, and women’s groups are participating—that’s a good start.
Frauen- und Wissenschaftsministerin Eva-Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ)
Marterbauer isn’t as categorical in his refusal as Holzleitner. However, sources within the party indicate that, given his cancer treatment, he cannot—and does not want to—take over the party, at least for now. Third National Council President Doris Bures is also said to be fighting tooth and nail against this burden, but she continues to be urged to accept the role.
Of the many names being bandied about, only parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher remains. However, he, too, has no interest in the job. Former ORF chief Alexander Wrabetz is not considered to have a realistic chance of securing a majority within the party. Transportation Minister Peter Hanke is seen as a last resort if all else fails.
SPÖ Crisis Summit on Sunday
- At noon, the state representatives will meet among themselves; in the afternoon, they will convene with Babler, Holzleitner, ÖGB President Wolfgang Katzian, Government Coordinator Michael Schmidt, and Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim. The outcome of the meetings is considered somewhat open.
- In any case, no formal resolution can be passed on Sunday, as this is an informal meeting. Whatever is agreed upon will still require confirmation by the federal party executive committee. The committee would then be authorized to convene a special party convention.
- Should more than one candidate emerge, a membership vote on the new party leadership would likely have to be held beforehand, in accordance with the party bylaws.
Ludwig: Vienna SPÖ with a “Unified Stance”
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig invited the Vienna district party leaders and the state executive committee to meet with him on Saturday. “The result is a unified, clear stance by the Vienna SPÖ. I will represent this jointly agreed-upon line tomorrow at the meeting with the other state party chairpersons,” he said afterward. He did not want to commit to any specific names. In the evening, however, word leaked out that the Viennese party members had reportedly given Ludwig a message: Andreas Babler must not remain in office, and Gerhard Zeiler must not be appointed. For the rest, he has a free hand. Ludwig and the labor union are said to favor Marterbauer first and Bures as a second option.
It is considered out of the question that the 64-year-old—who is rumored to have ambitions for the Hofburg—will take over permanently. At most, she could lead a transitional process, at the end of which Marterbauer, once he has recovered, would take the helm. Or, in a membership vote, several candidates could run for the position.
Vranitzky Speaks Out in Favor of Zeiler
There is discontent among the state party leaders that “the Viennese” are once again colluding with the union and presenting everyone else with a fait accompli. They will have the opportunity to discuss this on Sunday (starting at 1 p.m.) at a meeting of the state leaders. The party crisis summit will follow at 4 p.m. By the way: Former Chancellor Franz Vranitzky spoke out in favor of Zeiler in an interview with Conny Bischofberger for the “Krone.” “I wouldn’t have anything against him becoming SPÖ leader,” said the soon-to-be 89-year-old.
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