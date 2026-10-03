Dispute Escalates—SPÖ Running Out of Candidates

Ludwig: Vienna SPÖ with a “Unified Stance”

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig invited the Vienna district party leaders and the state executive committee to meet with him on Saturday. “The result is a unified, clear stance by the Vienna SPÖ. I will represent this jointly agreed-upon line tomorrow at the meeting with the other state party chairpersons,” he said afterward. He did not want to commit to any specific names. In the evening, however, word leaked out that the Viennese party members had reportedly given Ludwig a message: Andreas Babler must not remain in office, and Gerhard Zeiler must not be appointed. For the rest, he has a free hand. Ludwig and the labor union are said to favor Marterbauer first and Bures as a second option.