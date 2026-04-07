22 votes: Daniel Fellner is the new governor

On Tuesday, as previously reported in the “Krone,” there were further personnel changes: The third State Parliament President, Marika Lagger-Pöllinger (also SPÖ), is joining the government at Arnulfplatz as a new State Councilor—she resigned from her position as mayor of Lendorf on Easter Monday. Of the 33 valid votes cast, 22 went to Lagger-Pöllinger. Ruth Feistritzer was elected as her alternate with 21 votes. Christina Patterer-Burgstaller, the wife of the new SPÖ club chairman Luca Burgstaller, will take her place as a member of the state parliament. The new third president of the state parliament will be SPÖ representative Günter Leikam—he was elected with 26 of 34 valid votes.