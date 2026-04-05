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Series of Mountain Rescue Operations in the Alps

Easter holidays turned into a mountain rescue nightmare for vacationers!

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05.04.2026 11:12
Trapped in the snow: A tourist from China had to be rescued by mountain rescue teams on the ...
Trapped in the snow: A tourist from China had to be rescued by mountain rescue teams on the Untersberg, among other locations.(Bild: APA/BERGRETTUNG GRDIG)
Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Von Hannah Tilly

Vacationers in several states were misled by the spring weather: Mountain rescue teams have been working nonstop in recent hours. Several dramatic emergencies—and even a fatal avalanche accident—show that conditions at higher elevations should still not be underestimated.

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Particularly tragic: In Obertauern, help came too late for a 40-year-old vacationer. The Slovakian man was buried more than two meters deep after an avalanche on the Plattenspitze. 85 rescue workers searched for the man in fog, storm, and rain— and on Saturday morning , the sad certainty was confirmed. But even aside from this tragedy, numerous vacationers found themselves in distress...

A total of 85 rescue workers searched for the buried Slovakian.
A total of 85 rescue workers searched for the buried Slovakian.(Bild: Bergrettung Obertauern)

On Holy Saturday in the Arlberg region of Vorarlberg, eight winter sports enthusiasts from the U.S. and the U.K.—including four children—lost their way in thick fog. The group strayed off the edge of the slopes and followed old tracks—until they could go no further. Exhausted, they all had to be rescued from the terrain using ropes.

Stuck in deep snow
In Tyrol, three young Germans underestimated the snowdrifts at Schönjöchl. They sank up to their hips in the snow, strayed off the trail, and found themselves on steep terrain. Eventually, they were stuck— a helicopter had to rescue them.

A young tourist was also caught off guard on the Untersberg in Salzburg on Saturday: A student from China was left soaked and likely already suffering from hypothermia after becoming stuck in the snow. Due to thick fog, mountain rescuers had to climb up to her before she could finally be flown down to the valley by helicopter.

Trapped in the snow: A tourist from China had to be rescued by mountain rescuers on the ...
Trapped in the snow: A tourist from China had to be rescued by mountain rescuers on the Untersberg, among other locations.(Bild: APA/BERGRETTUNG GRDIG)
Seven mountain rescuers made their way down to the woman.
Seven mountain rescuers made their way down to the woman.(Bild: Bergrettung Grödig)

And even in the supposedly spring-like Upper Austria, winter struck again: Two young female tourists from the Czech Republic got lost in the woods while hiking in the Salzkammergut on Good Friday. Knee-deep snow and exhaustion finally forced them to call for help.

A group of snowshoe hikers was also caught in an avalanche on Sunday morning on the Großer Priel (2,515 meters). One person was slightly injured and taken by rescue helicopter to the hospital in Kirchdorf an der Krems; the three companions remained unharmed and were flown safely to the Prielschutzhaus.

Spring in the valley is deceptive
Winter conditions continue to prevail in the mountains—with snow, fog, and avalanche danger. Time and again, it’s clear: Anyone who underestimates the conditions and heads into the mountains with inadequate equipment quickly puts their life at risk.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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