Red rebels in the talk:
“If Kickl runs in Carinthia, the SPÖ will win an absolute majority.”
The two SPÖ provincial leaders, Daniel Fellner (Carinthia) and Max Lercher (Styria), criticize their party for its public image. Fellner also takes a shot at Kickl and hints that he will soon become governor.
"Krone": Mr. Lercher, Mr. Fellner, a little over a week ago, Christian Kern announced that he did not want to run against federal party leader Andreas Babler. You are both said to have supported him. Where does the party stand now after his decision?
Daniel Fellner: My position has never changed. An opposing candidate is always refreshing, and I was also very pleased about the announcement of another candidate in Carinthia. A party that has democracy in its name has no reason to fear this. I would have been happy to have an opposing candidate. As state party leaders, we also have a duty to look beyond our fellow countrymen. That's why it was good to have a joint discussion with the mayor of Vienna. It was good that Christian Kern then took a clear position. If Kern had run, there would have been a winner. In principle, it's always better to be able to choose someone. It also has a better symbolic effect.
Max Lercher: If someone wants to run, they should be able to do so. There was also broad agreement between us states on this. Now there is no opposing candidate at the party convention, and that's fine. This debate has also helped us internally. It shouldn't just be about names, but also about content. Historically, we in social democracy have always had different interests. We need to develop a positive culture of conflict around this. There was nothing spiteful about it.
Fellner (laughs): You have two wings and you're an angel, Max.
Lercher (laughs): No one has ever said that to me before. Others would say something different.
