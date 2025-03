“I was always against the quota, but now …”

"Krone": At the beginning of the week, Eva-Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ) was sworn in as the new Minister for Women. Will we really still need this post in 2025?

Martha Schultz: I think it's good that we have a women's minister again, because we are still a long way from reaching our goal. We are well on the way, especially when it comes to reconciling work and family life, but we need to keep the focus on this.