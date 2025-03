Sturm’s Scotsman: Why a call from his homeland is fixed

It is pouring with rain when the "Krone" asks Max Johnston for an interview in Graz-Messendorf. The legionnaire smiles away the rain, as a Scot he is used to worse. In the meantime, however, Max feels more and more at home in Graz. "It feels good to be back," says Johnston after his comeback from muscle injury; the man from the island played 90 minutes at right-back in the 2:1 win against Blau-Weiß Linz. It was the first time Johnston had played so much time since mid-December in the Champions League with Lille.