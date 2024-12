One year after the Stern fire: the scars remain

"Krone": Doctor Kamolz, how did you experience New Year's Eve last year?

Lars-Peter Kamolz: I wasn't on duty, but I'm on standby over Christmas and New Year's Eve in case of a major incident. I was woken up at around 3.50 a.m. by a call from the Red Cross telling me about the fire at Stern. An ambulance then picked me up and took me directly to the scene of the accident.