Mellau trio chases Salzgeber’s age-old Sölden record

When the World Cup opening took place on the Sölden glacier for the first time in October 1993, a woman from Vorarlberg produced some real fireworks! Anita Wachter won the women's race with a lead of well over two seconds. Since then, a total of four other women and 14 men from the Ländle have attempted the Rettenbachferner - but there have been no more podium places. Even though it was close at times...