3:2! Kraig again one goal better than Eberstein

A look into the past: One goal decides promotion between Kraig and Eberstein in 2018/19. Eberstein lost their last game 2-0 in a long-distance duel, but Kraig scored the important 4-0 in the 92nd (!) minute to overtake them by one goal - and march into the Carinthian League! From which they were relegated the previous year. THE PHOTO GALLERY: