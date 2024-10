Head surgery: Child allegedly lectured, mother bragged

The case uncovered by the "Krone" about the neurosurgeon and her 13-year-old daughter is becoming increasingly curious. As recently reported, all seven accused have repeatedly changed their responsibilities. Now, all of a sudden, no one claims to have been aware of the child's operation. Not even the anaesthetist, who would have said during another operation that the girl had drilled open the skull of the seriously injured Styrian, can remember such an incident.