Students from Australia, Korea, the USA, from 13 nations around the world usually sit in the classrooms between the ages of 18 and 40 and chop stones with a mosaic hammer on a metal spike stuck in a tree trunk. With the resulting tesserae, or small stones, they practise the ancient art of mosaic. The 50 pupils are free to visit the "Krone", but Simonetta De Paoli leads the Carinthian trio Helene, Christina and Siegfried through the classes.