Lawyer: “Doctors should have reported the case!”

The story brought to light by the "Krone" newspaper about a Styrian surgeon who allegedly allowed her 13-year-old daughter to drill into the skull of a Styrian man (33) during an emergency operation continues to leave people stunned. On January 13, Gregor R. was taken to hospital with a severe traumatic brain injury. In the course of this, the unbelievable is said to have happened, as his lawyer Peter Freiberger told the "Krone" newspaper on Sunday.