Military Service: Chancellor Stocker’s “Green” Shift

Redistribution Is Not a Problem in Austria

The VP chairman is less sympathetic to objections that the “Future Fund” disproportionately benefits the wealthy. Stocker pointed to the low rate of people at risk of poverty compared to international standards, which he sees as evidence that the government is on the right track in this area. Austria has no problem with redistribution. However, we must also be successful when it comes to the future—and what could be better than giving young people a good start in life?