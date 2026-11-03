Sales Are Rising
Motorcycle manufacturer KTM continues on the path to recovery
Bajaj Mobility—the parent company of Innviertel-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM—increased revenue and profitability in the third quarter of 2026. Consolidated revenue climbed 57 percent to 351.1 million euros, bringing the total for the first nine months of the year above the one-billion-euro mark.
Operating income rose to 11.3 million euros, compared with an adjusted loss of 71 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year. The motorcycle business—comprising the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS brands—was the key driver of this growth. Motorcycle revenue increased by 84 percent to 288.3 million euros in the third quarter, while sales volume rose by 51.1 percent to 47,390 vehicles. Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) turned clearly positive at 40.7 million euros (previous year: adjusted loss of 38 million euros). In the first three quarters, global motorcycle sales—including direct sales by Bajaj in India—totaled 228,067 units. In addition, overhead costs were reduced by 96.9 million euros in the first nine months, and the workforce reduction was completed in the third quarter. All in all: KTM continued its recovery in the third quarter following its bankruptcy and the ensuing crisis.
Plant Opened in Brazil
On October 14, 2026, the Group opened its first KTM assembly plant outside of Austria in Manaus, Brazil— as reported by the “Krone.” The facility is designed for single-shift operation at a capacity of 10,000 units per year and serves exclusively the local market; production at the main plant in Mattighofen remains unaffected.
Profitability Expected to Rise Further
“Following the first positive operating EBIT in the second quarter of 2026, we were able to significantly increase profitability once again in the third quarter,” said CFO Petra Preining on Tuesday. “At the same time, we have further improved our cost structure and maintained inventory levels at a sustainably efficient level. This development confirms that we have implemented the right measures and can build on a solid financial foundation.”
For the remainder of fiscal year 2026, the focus will be on further increasing profitability and improving free cash flow. Management is monitoring potential risks arising from geopolitical conditions as well as changes in customs and trade regulations.
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