Motorcycle manufacturer KTM continues on the path to recovery

Operating income rose to 11.3 million euros, compared with an adjusted loss of 71 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year. The motorcycle business—comprising the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS brands—was the key driver of this growth. Motorcycle revenue increased by 84 percent to 288.3 million euros in the third quarter, while sales volume rose by 51.1 percent to 47,390 vehicles. Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) turned clearly positive at 40.7 million euros (previous year: adjusted loss of 38 million euros). In the first three quarters, global motorcycle sales—including direct sales by Bajaj in India—totaled 228,067 units. In addition, overhead costs were reduced by 96.9 million euros in the first nine months, and the workforce reduction was completed in the third quarter. All in all: KTM continued its recovery in the third quarter following its bankruptcy and the ensuing crisis.