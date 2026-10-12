End of the Parcel Tax? Chancellor Stocker Speaks Out

How the parcel tax works

Since the beginning of October, mail-order companies with more than 100 million euros in revenue in Austria have been required to pay the tax, which amounts to two euros per package or order. Including value-added tax, the total is 2.40 euros. Fifteen major online retailers and online marketplaces that ship packages to end consumers are affected by the national parcel tax, including Amazon, Temu, and Zalando. Furthermore, according to the Trade Association, approximately 4,000 domestic retailers who sell through online marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay must also pay the parcel tax.