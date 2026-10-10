It was all about the World Economic Forum with Trump and Zelenskyy

Now there’s a new uproar over “Operation Secret Transports” in Austria! The background is a so-called verbal note from the Foreign Ministry—now in the possession of the FPÖ—as part of diplomatic correspondence between states. In it, in connection with the participation of a Ukrainian delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos that took place in January, a request is made for a convoy to transit through our country. In Switzerland, the political elite was also represented, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



An Inconspicuous VW Bus Belonging to the Ukrainian Secret Service

Specifically, this concerns a VW bus belonging to the Ukrainian intelligence service carrying a mysterious, undeclared “special cargo.” The cargo, weighing a total of 200 kilograms, was reportedly waved through without customs clearance or security screening.