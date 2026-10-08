From Linz to Asia
Automatic Draft
The transport of animals from Linz Airport to Turkmenistan has sparked a political backlash. As reported, approximately 800 head of cattle are being transported there for slaughter. The Greens, who have strongly criticized this practice, are now seeking answers to a written inquiry submitted to the responsible state councilor.
By truck from Hungary to Linz and then on cargo planes operated by a Mexican airline all the way to Turkmenistan: The fate that awaits some 800 Fleckvieh bulls in the coming days is causing outrage: The related article on krone.at had 150 comments by Thursday afternoon, and the social media post drew more than 600.
A “standard business model” at the airport?
And now the case is also occupying state politicians: “When hundreds of cattle are crammed onto a plane bound for Asia, it not only casts a negative light on Linz Airport. Above all, it raises a number of questions,” says Rudi Hemetsberger, the Greens’ spokesperson on animal welfare. He has announced a written inquiry to the responsible state councilor, Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ). The background to this is the recently approved full takeover of Linz Airport by the state of Upper Austria. Since state politicians now have sole authority here, they want to question “whether these flights are even a sustainable business model for the airport,” says Hemetsberger.
What did Steinkellner know about the transport?
Specifically, Steinkellner is to disclose, among other things, how many live animals were transported via Linz Airport between 2021 and 2025 as well as this year, where they came from, where they were transported to, and for what purpose. In addition, the FPÖ politician should provide information about what he knows regarding the current animal transport to Turkmenistan.
Hemetsberger: “A state-owned airport must not be a hub for senseless and cruel animal transports. The answers will show us whether the current transports are one-time occurrences or even business as usual.”
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