Automatic Draft

A “standard business model” at the airport?

And now the case is also occupying state politicians: “When hundreds of cattle are crammed onto a plane bound for Asia, it not only casts a negative light on Linz Airport. Above all, it raises a number of questions,” says Rudi Hemetsberger, the Greens’ spokesperson on animal welfare. He has announced a written inquiry to the responsible state councilor, Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ). The background to this is the recently approved full takeover of Linz Airport by the state of Upper Austria. Since state politicians now have sole authority here, they want to question “whether these flights are even a sustainable business model for the airport,” says Hemetsberger.