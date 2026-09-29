An Explosive Meeting
Babler and Zeiler Together at the “Kreisky” Premiere
A gathering of left-wing celebrities in the midst of the SPÖ crisis: The premiere of the new Kreisky film “Bruno” drew both party leader Andreas Babler and his challenger Gerhard Zeiler to the theater on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the plan devised by the left-wing state leaders is taking shape. Support for Zeiler, however, is slow to gain momentum.
As the longest-serving head of government in the Second Republic, Bruno Kreisky was undoubtedly one of Austria’s most influential political figures. This was also evident at the premiere of “Bruno—The Young Kreisky” at Vienna’s Gartenbaukino. Consequently, the gathering was packed with politicians and celebrities when cult director Harald Sicheritz presented his latest film to the public on Tuesday evening.
And there was a premiere within the premiere: The movie night led to a juicy gathering of potential rivals for the SPÖ party leadership. Andreas Babler—with Minister Markus Marterbauer in tow—met challenger Gerhard Zeiler, who, incidentally, had co-financed the film.
Zeiler even signed autographs and said the meeting with Babler would be “wonderful.” But: “Today we’re here to watch the film.”
Sporrer: “The personnel debate was thrust upon us”
Also present from the political sphere: current and former Ministers of Justice Anna Sporrer and Alma Zadic. According to Sporrer, the SPÖ “didn’t choose the personnel debate—it was thrust upon us.”
Aside from that, in addition to filmmaker Sicheritz, his cast was naturally in attendance, including lead actor and Nestroy Prize winner Nils Arztmann, Maya Unger, Proschat Madani, Juergen Maurer, Simon Morzé, Adele Neuhauser, and Thomas Stipsits.
Already Six States for SPÖ Crisis Summit
And developments continue regarding the party leadership as well: The first state party leaders are cautiously coming out of the woodwork. Following Gerhard Zeiler’s challenge in the “Krone,” Carinthia’s Governor Daniel Fellner, as reported, wants to bring the state party leaders together around one table. The meeting, billed as a “working session,” is scheduled to take place in October. The next regular meeting of the federal party executive committee isn’t scheduled until November 6. The SPÖ faces 38 days of internal strife.
The “working meeting” is intended to prevent this. Carinthia would like the meeting to be held in Vienna or at a centrally located venue in Austria. And even though public declarations of support for Zeiler—as well as for Babler—are still lacking, it’s already becoming clear who will attend the meeting.
Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher wants to “advocate for a meeting of the state party chairs,” and Mario Leiter from Vorarlberg will likely support the Carinthian initiative as well. Salzburg’s SPÖ leader, Peter Eder, would “naturally” attend the meeting. And the SPÖ in Lower Austria—Babler’s home state—also considers a meeting of state leaders a “very good idea.”
Given these poll results, even Andreas Babler himself would have called on Andreas Babler to resign in the past.
Christian Deutsch, Ex-Bundesgeschäftsführer der SPÖ
“The house is on fire,” says former executive director
A source from the powerful Vienna state party says: “A constructive and trusting exchange among state leaders is a positive thing.” Christian Deutsch, former federal executive director and a close confidant of Ludwig, says: “The house is on fire. Given these poll numbers, even Andreas Babler himself would have called on Andreas Babler to resign in the past. That’s why an orderly transition is important—because it makes no sense otherwise and would only severely damage the party.” Deutsch is considered part of Doris Bures’s camp, which has a strained relationship with Babler.
In Upper Austria, state leader Martin Winkler is against “making a decision on leadership under time pressure.” Tyrol’s chairman, Philip Wohlgemuth, is cautious in his remarks: “If someone wants to run for the federal party chair, then they should do so.” He calls for “swift clarity within the federal SPÖ” on how to proceed from here. Burgenland remains silent.
In detail, this means for the crisis meeting:
- Six are in favor of the meeting: Vienna, Styria, Carinthia, Salzburg, Lower Austria, and Vorarlberg
- Two are against it: Burgenland is uninterested, Upper Austria is defensive.
- One is wavering: Tyrol is being rather cryptic.
But when it comes to the question of “Babler or Zeiler” itself, the party leaders continue to play a game of Mikado—whoever moves first loses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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