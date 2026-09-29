Babler and Zeiler Together at the “Kreisky” Premiere

“The house is on fire,” says former executive director

A source from the powerful Vienna state party says: “A constructive and trusting exchange among state leaders is a positive thing.” Christian Deutsch, former federal executive director and a close confidant of Ludwig, says: “The house is on fire. Given these poll numbers, even Andreas Babler himself would have called on Andreas Babler to resign in the past. That’s why an orderly transition is important—because it makes no sense otherwise and would only severely damage the party.” Deutsch is considered part of Doris Bures’s camp, which has a strained relationship with Babler.