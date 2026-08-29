Benko Allegedly Falsified His Own Employment Contract

Benko and his associates deny all allegations; the presumption of innocence applies. The next trial against the record-breaking bankrupt will take place on September 22 and 23 in Innsbruck, where the case involving the advance rent payment of 360,000 euros for a villa on Innsbruck’s Hungerburg and the associated suspicion of fraudulent bankruptcy will once again be heard.

In early July, the Supreme Court (OGH) overturned a partial acquittal in the fraudulent bankruptcy proceedings and remanded the case to the Regional Court for a retrial—as we reported.