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Foster Parents in the Crosshairs

Child Taken Away: Young Mother Fights for Her Daughter

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13.08.2026 17:35
The bruise (circled) is said to have resulted from playing. The mother is making allegations ...
The bruise (circled) is said to have resulted from playing. The mother is making allegations against the emergency foster parents from MA 11. A request for custody (excerpt) from the authorities is off the table.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Andi Schiel, zVg (2), Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Von Christoph Budin

Bruises, a swollen eyelid, inflammation—a young mother is making serious allegations of abuse against the City of Vienna’s crisis foster parents! This comes after the authorities took her 14-month-old daughter away from her. The “Krone” has the shocking photos. And once again, MA 11, the Child and Youth Welfare Service, is in the crosshairs of criticism. The agency attributes the injuries to “playing and exploring.”

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The “crisis magistrate” can no longer extricate itself from the crisis. While the residential care drama surrounding the fall from a window of a 12-year-old girl in care—which occurred after she was picked up by a social worker wearing devil horns—is under internal investigation, new allegations have already surfaced.

Young Mother Slandered by Sister
These allegations come from Jasmina, a young mother from Vienna. Here is her story: After an argument with her sister, the sister allegedly reported her to the authorities for supposed drug addiction and neglect of her young daughter. Child and Youth Services intervened and took the 26-year-old’s little daughter, Aurelia, away from her—even though the drug test came back negative.

Photos show not only bruises but also swelling (circled) and severe inflammation in the diaper ...
Photos show not only bruises but also swelling (circled) and severe inflammation in the diaper area.(Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)

After two weeks in the care of a foster family arranged by the city, the young mother got her 14-month-old daughter back—then came the shock: Photos leaked to the “Krone” show bruises, puncture marks, and severe inflammation in the diaper area.

Zitat Icon

We will file a statement of facts regarding endangerment of a child’s welfare against persons unknown.

Manfred Arbacher-Stöger, Rechtsanwalt

Bild: Martin A. Jöchl

Attorney Manfred Arbacher-Stöger intends to involve the judicial system: “We will file a statement of facts regarding endangerment of a child’s welfare against persons unknown.” Law firm partner Elisabeth Thaler emphasizes: “Our client comes across as a devoted and caring mother.”

Authorities’ Custody Petition Suddenly Withdrawn
The Vienna resident is currently staying with her daughter in a mother-and-child shelter. MA 11 had originally filed for custody on the grounds of endangerment of the child’s welfare. The 26-year-old was said to be overwhelmed by the responsibilities of parenting. Her older son had already been placed in the care of the authorities.

Now there’s been a reversal—the petition is off the table! “Because the mother is cooperating,” as spokesperson Ingrid Pöschmann emphasizes. However, since the mother wanted to move to Lower Austria to be with the child’s father, the family must continue to be monitored here for the time being and receive close supervision. 

Zitat Icon

The independent child protection group, consisting of doctors and experts, attributed the older bruises and scratches to play and exploration.

Ingrid Pöschmann, Sprecherin MA 11

Bild: privat

Injuries are said to result from playing and exploring
And what about the allegations of possible abuse or breach of the duty of supervision? “An independent child protection team at the hospital determined that the older bruises and scratches resulted from playing with objects and exploring. And the rash in the diaper area was caused by heat.”

Otherwise, the doctors would have to file a report themselves...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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