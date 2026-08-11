Unanimous decision
Retiree Fights Against Dog Ban at Lake Attersee
A new regulation is causing discontent at Attersee (Upper Austria): Many dog owners feel excluded from a popular swimming spot. A 66-year-old woman has already collected hundreds of signatures against the measure, while the municipality points to complaints and a unanimous resolution.
“They’re taking this little spot away from us—from both people and dogs. I’ve been coming here for 30 years, and now I’m being shut out.” Stefanie Zitzler has spent the summer months in Schörfling. Along with her dog “Bobo,” the 66-year-old enjoyed the hot days at the beautiful Attersee. But that’s all about to change. The municipality has imposed a dog ban.
Now Zitzler is up in arms over this measure and wants to make her voice heard with a petition. “I have a serious heart condition, I have a disability card, and now I can’t go there anymore. There’s never been a fuss. In all these years, nothing has ever happened.” She is particularly upset about the alternative in Weyregg, which, according to Zitzler, the municipality has proposed. “There’s no shade there, no restroom, and just an iron staircase where a dog can’t even get into the water without tearing its claws to shreds. That’s a complete planning failure,” Zitzler complains.
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