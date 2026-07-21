The Paredes Scandal:
Assault, Mocking Opponents, and a Row with Messi
Leandro Paredes has been thrust into the spotlight, not least because of his outburst after the lost World Cup final against Spain (0–1 after extra time). But this isn’t the first incident to make its way into the Argentine veteran’s scandal file...
The moment of Paredes’ latest outburst: Spain’s soccer stars were hugging each other after their 1–0 victory in extra time. But suddenly, things got wild: Paredes was really angry, shoved Eric Garcia to the ground, and then grabbed him by the throat. When Gavi rushed to his teammate’s aid, the Argentine knocked the next Spanish player to the ground.
Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, intervened forcefully, possibly preventing an even worse outcome. Reports of a red card for Paredes were not confirmed by the official FIFA match statistics. What remains, however, is the outrage in the soccer world over the veteran player’s scandalous behavior. But this isn’t the first time he’s drawn negative attention.
He’s also proven to be a poor winner
At the 2022 World Cup, for example, he caused several scandals on the way to the World Cup title. In the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, for instance, he kicked the ball with full force toward the opposing bench after a foul. A scuffle ensued, and 15 yellow cards were handed out.
As if that weren’t enough, after the victory in the penalty shootout, he also taunted the disappointed Dutch players. Something similar happened at this World Cup after the semifinal victory over England. “The Falkland Islands belong to Argentina. They will always belong to Argentina,” he laughed when asked about a controversial banner the Argentines had displayed. With that, he added fuel to the fire following the defeat.
Outburst of Arrogance Against Brazil Star
During World Cup qualifying, Paredes once again drew attention to himself with a display of arrogance. After the 4-1 victory over Brazil, he shouted at his opponent Rodrygo: “I’ve won two Copa Americas and a World Cup—and you’ve won nothing.”
And the 32-year-old doesn’t hold back, even in front of teammates and Argentine soccer idol Lionel Messi. In 2021, the two had no contact for three months after Paredes publicly spoke disparagingly about the Barcelona players following a victory by his then-team, Paris Saint-Germain, over Messi’s Barcelona. He was able to smooth things over with Messi—but he’s unlikely to win back much sympathy in the soccer world.
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