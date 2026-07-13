Civil Servant Now Charged
Police Officer in Love Made a Traffic Ticket Disappear
During a traffic stop in Graz, sparks apparently flew between a police officer and a female driver. With butterflies in his stomach, he made her traffic ticket disappear—which has led to charges of abuse of office.
On April 1 of this year, a woman from Styria stepped on the gas one time too many on a street in the Graz-Straßgang district—where the speed limit was only 30 km/h. Shortly afterward, she was pulled over by a police officer who wasn’t in the mood for jokes—at least not at first. He conducted the driver and vehicle inspection feared by many drivers and fined the woman 20 euros for speeding. However, the woman couldn’t pay it because she didn’t have any cash on her and her debit card had been blocked. So he issued her a cashless citation.
Accused of abuse of authority
The woman must have rolled her eyes at him, though. Because a short time later, he Googled her name and actually found her cell phone number! Why? Because he was hoping to “correspond” with her—which was to be taken quite literally, as he would later reveal during his interrogation. And that’s exactly what he got.
The two exchanged messages back and forth until she asked if it might be possible to make the traffic ticket disappear. The police officer agreed and took the official document out of the folder kept ready for that purpose before it could be forwarded to the appropriate authority.
But his conscience began to gnaw at him, and he wanted to put the ticket back. Yet before he could do so, it was already too late—he’d been caught and suspended! As Barbara Schwarz, spokesperson for the Regional Criminal Court, confirmed, he is charged with abuse of office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.