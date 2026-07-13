Police Officer in Love Made a Traffic Ticket Disappear

On April 1 of this year, a woman from Styria stepped on the gas one time too many on a street in the Graz-Straßgang district—where the speed limit was only 30 km/h. Shortly afterward, she was pulled over by a police officer who wasn’t in the mood for jokes—at least not at first. He conducted the driver and vehicle inspection feared by many drivers and fined the woman 20 euros for speeding. However, the woman couldn’t pay it because she didn’t have any cash on her and her debit card had been blocked. So he issued her a cashless citation.