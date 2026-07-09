Trump Blackmails Europe, But Speaks of “Love”

“Number One on the Death List”

This fueled speculation that the Qatari aircraft had security flaws and could become a target of an Iranian attack. Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit that Iran was out to kill him. “I’m number one on the death list,” he told reporters who asked him whether he was foregoing the new presidential jet because of the threats. There had been security concerns from the start because Qatar had supported Islamist groups such as Hamas in the past.