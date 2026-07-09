Mixed Reactions at the Summit
Trump Blackmails Europe, But Speaks of “Love”
With sharp attacks on his allies, U.S. President Donald Trump stirred up the NATO summit, but at the end spoke again of “incredible love.” That didn’t last long; on the flight home, he tried once more to blackmail Europe...
Trump pressed his allies on their military dependence: He held out the prospect of an even larger U.S. troop withdrawal, which would weaken Europe in the face of Russian aggression. The president made the withdrawal contingent on an agreement regarding the future of Greenland.
“A lot will depend on Greenland”
“I haven’t made a final decision yet. A lot will depend on Greenland,” he replied aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One when asked whether he would withdraw more troops. “Maybe I will.”
Trump has long coveted the strategically important Arctic island and has already threatened an invasion. Shortly after his arrival at the NATO summit in Ankara, he had once again declared that the island, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark, should be controlled by the United States in the future. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected the demand.
Threatened Spain with an Embargo
Spain bore the brunt of the U.S. president’s harshest criticism. Since the start of the Iran war, the country has refused to allow the U.S. to use its military bases and is the only member state that does not commit to NATO’s goal of spending five percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. “They don’t participate, they don’t pay,” Trump therefore stated bluntly during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “I don’t want to do business with them anymore.”
On the flight back, however, the U.S. president once again had warm words for the Spanish government. It had made an “impressive comeback,” he said. When asked to explain, Trump said the government had complied with a request for a larger payment. “And if they hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t even be talking to them anymore.”
The 80-year-old president had traveled to the NATO summit on the new Air Force One from Qatar, but on the return trip, he surprisingly declined to use the gifted luxury jet. Instead, he took off from Ankara on a backup aircraft from his old presidential fleet.
“Number One on the Death List”
This fueled speculation that the Qatari aircraft had security flaws and could become a target of an Iranian attack. Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit that Iran was out to kill him. “I’m number one on the death list,” he told reporters who asked him whether he was foregoing the new presidential jet because of the threats. There had been security concerns from the start because Qatar had supported Islamist groups such as Hamas in the past.
According to Trump, the plane flew from Qatar to the United Kingdom after the NATO summit, initially without him on board. U.S. soldiers stationed there were to take a look at the “truly magnificent” aircraft, the president said.
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