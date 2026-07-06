Trump, Infantino & Co.
World Cup Shock: How the Historic Taboo Was Broken
A red card at the World Cup—and then no suspension? It’s practically unthinkable! Yet that’s exactly what happened in the World Cup Round of 16 match between host nation the U.S. and Belgium (Tuesday, 2 a.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker). But how did this historic taboo-breaking moment come about?
Let’s take it step by step: Folarin Balogun—the U.S.’s top scorer with three World Cup goals—was sent off in the Round of 32 against Bosnia after a rough but unintentional foul on Tarik Muharemovic, following a VAR review. A red card normally results in an automatic suspension of at least one game.
White House Takes Action Against Suspension
As reported by “Politico,” Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, informed President Donald Trump of Balogun’s impending suspension shortly after the red card was issued. That same Wednesday evening, Giuliani, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and high-ranking officials from U.S. Soccer decided to take action against the suspension of the star striker.
This marked the start of four days of coordinated lobbying, legal maneuvers, and diplomatic efforts that stretched from the Oval Office to FIFA headquarters in Zurich, the U.S. magazine reports. “Mission Red Card” culminated as early as Thursday in a phone call between Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. According to *The Guardian*, the “Commander-in-Chief” is said to have even called the Swiss official three times to ensure that the federation acted in his interest.
Then came the bombshell on Sunday: Balogun will be allowed to play against Belgium. As FIFA announced, the red card will be “suspended for a probationary period of one year in accordance with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.” FIFA did not confirm the talks between Infantino and Trump to “Politico.” FIFA also declined to provide a rationale for its decision. It merely stated that the decision to lift the red card suspension had been made by an independent disciplinary committee.
Trump Thanks FIFA
Trump reacted immediately. “Thank you to FIFA for doing the right thing and righting a great injustice,” he wrote on social media.
Stunned Reaction
FollowingFIFA’s DecisionFIFA’s decision is causing quite a stir. It’s not just Belgian coach Rudi Garcia who sees it as an unfair decision. Several experts, numerous fans, and even politicians are outraged. “Let me just say this briefly: This is our game, not theirs,” fumed coaching legend Jürgen Klopp on “MagentaTV.”
Belgium Files an Appeal
And the Belgians are fighting back. According to a report by “The Athletic,” the “Red Devils” have formally filed an appeal against the world governing body’s decision. FIFA has now asked the Belgian and U.S. soccer federations to submit their statements no later than exactly twelve hours before the scheduled kickoff at Seattle Stadium. A member of the FIFA Appeals Committee has been assigned to hear the case.
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