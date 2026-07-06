World Cup Shock: How the Historic Taboo Was Broken

Then came the bombshell on Sunday: Balogun will be allowed to play against Belgium. As FIFA announced, the red card will be “suspended for a probationary period of one year in accordance with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.” FIFA did not confirm the talks between Infantino and Trump to “Politico.” FIFA also declined to provide a rationale for its decision. It merely stated that the decision to lift the red card suspension had been made by an independent disciplinary committee.