Sharpshooters Ready ++ German Help for the ÖFB?

The Austrian national soccer team is playing its first World Cup knockout match today for the first time since 1954. At 9 p.m. (CET), they’ll face European champions Spain in Los Angeles. Thousands of red-white-red fans are already getting into the spirit live at the stadium (see video above), and the countless public viewings back home are also packed to the brim. With the “Krone” live ticker, you won’t miss a thing.