Match Day Live Updates
Sharpshooters Ready ++ German Help for the ÖFB?
The Austrian national soccer team is playing its first World Cup knockout match today for the first time since 1954. At 9 p.m. (CET), they’ll face European champions Spain in Los Angeles. Thousands of red-white-red fans are already getting into the spirit live at the stadium (see video above), and the countless public viewings back home are also packed to the brim. With the “Krone” live ticker, you won’t miss a thing.
Highlights of the day so far:
- Which starting lineup will Ralf Rangnick send out onto the field? Here, anyone can step into the shoes of the ÖFB head coach.
- “Let’s go, guys!”: With these words, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen cheered on the national team ahead of the match.
- For ÖFB star David Alaba, his 117th international match is likely one of the most important games of his career.
- Spain’s head coach, Luis de la Fuente, says his team is in good physical shape but warns against their opponent, Austria.
- The “Krone” spoke with Spaniards living in Vienna. “This will be a difficult game for Spain,” they agree.
- “Bild” launched apoll asking which team Germans are rooting for at the World Cup. Austria made it into the top 5, after all.
Live updates for match day:
“We haven’t reached our peak performance yet”
Austria’s national soccer team has a chance today to shine. The Austrians head into the World Cup Round of 32 match against Spain in Los Angeles as clear underdogs. However, the European champions—who started the tournament as favorites—have not been entirely convincing in North America so far either. The ÖFB squad believes it has a chance. “We haven’t reached our peak performance yet,” emphasized head coach Ralf Rangnick.
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