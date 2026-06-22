Benko’s Signa: “Just turn on the vacuum cleaner right away”

Profits on Paper

The “plug-one-hole-with-another” policy within the opaque Signa conglomerate could well have raised eyebrows, according to investigators. Insiders are hardly surprised. After all, even before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the shift in interest rates, the group had in some cases been paying more than ten percent interest to a lender. The cause of the liquidity problems has also been clear to observers for some time: The Signa Group’s profits did not arise because it took in more money than it spent; rather, profits were generated on paper by revaluing real estate with the help of select appraisal agencies. Precisely because of these revaluation gains, the group lacked liquidity in many areas: Revaluing real estate does not create new money.