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"Don't Worry"

Stop the next global superstar in the “Game of a Lifetime”!

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22.06.2026 09:39
Danso’s task today: to keep Lionel Messi in check.
Danso’s task today: to keep Lionel Messi in check.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA Pictures, APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE)
Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Von Rainer Bortenschlager

Austria is approaching its marquee matchup against Argentina and Lionel Messi with respect, but without fear (7 p.m./follow the live ticker here on Sportkrone.at). Big names have never left this generation of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) in awe. 

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The “Krone” reports from Dallas

Argentina, the reigning world champion, the country of Diego Maradona, now led by Lionel Messi. All of this on the biggest stage possible: the World Cup in Dallas’s billion-dollar stadium.

Danso (right) and Lienhart (left) also held their own against France’s star Kylian Mbappé and ...
Danso (right) and Lienhart (left) also held their own against France’s star Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s rising star Erling Haaland.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP, Mario Urbantschitsch)

It doesn’t get any better than this!
For months, all of (soccer-loving) Austria has been eagerly awaiting today. And the starting position is ideal: After the 3-1 win over Jordan, Ralf Rangnick’s squad can play with freedom. Even a single point would secure their spot in the Round of 16 ahead of schedule, before their match against Algeria. But this game is bigger than the standings. Perhaps the biggest game in our soccer history. Despite Córdoba 1978—where, after all, a reigning world champion (like Uruguay in 1954) was defeated. For the current generation, though, this is the game of a lifetime against Austria. For now. The World Cup goes on, after all

But today is the (first) highlight: “Argentina is perhaps the greatest nation,” said Marko Arnautovic. Konrad Laimer doesn’t disagree: “We want to measure ourselves against the best.” And more—Philipp Lienhart: “No one is unbeatable!” He, like almost all the players on the team, sides with “La Pulga” when it comes to the ultimate question in world soccer—Messi or Ronaldo.

“We have respect, but no fear,” Paul Wanner affirms. Because Austria has already proven that even the biggest superstars can be stopped. This generation, too:

  • In the 0–0 draw against Portugal at EURO 2016—with Alaba, Arnautovic, and Schöpf already on the team—Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated, even missing a penalty kick.
  • At EURO 2024, France’s Kylian Mbappé barely made a dent against Danso and company; they lost 0–1 only because of an own goal. After that, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski was completely shut down in the 3–1 match.
  • Erling Haaland was also completely shut down in the Nations League during the 5-1 loss. But Messi, who started the World Cup with a hat trick, is in a league of his own. “Many have tried to stop him, but no one has managed it,” says Danso, speaking from his own experience in France (see stats on the right). “But as long as we score one more goal, that’s okay with me.”
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Kronen Zeitung)

Captain Alaba has already defeated Messi three times with Bayern, even humiliating Barça 8–2. He knows how it’s done! But Argentina is much more than “just” King Messi—everyone on Scaloni’s squad is world-class. That makes it all the more true that Austria has nothing to lose. It’s the game of their lives. And the whole world is watching!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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