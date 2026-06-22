Stop the next global superstar in the “Game of a Lifetime”!

It doesn’t get any better than this!

For months, all of (soccer-loving) Austria has been eagerly awaiting today. And the starting position is ideal: After the 3-1 win over Jordan, Ralf Rangnick’s squad can play with freedom. Even a single point would secure their spot in the Round of 16 ahead of schedule, before their match against Algeria. But this game is bigger than the standings. Perhaps the biggest game in our soccer history. Despite Córdoba 1978—where, after all, a reigning world champion (like Uruguay in 1954) was defeated. For the current generation, though, this is the game of a lifetime against Austria. For now. The World Cup goes on, after all