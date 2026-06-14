New Love
Fire Away: Glock’s Widow Has Said Yes
In 2023, entrepreneur and firearms magnate Gaston Glock passed away. He left behind not only an empire, but also his wife Kathrin, whom he married in 2011. Almost three years after his death, she has a man by her side again. As the “Krone” has learned, he is her new husband.
Among the numerous employees of the Glock Group, it has long been more than just office gossip: Just recently, word reportedly spread that “it’s open season on love”—because company CEO Kathrin Glock has gotten married. And it’s no longer just the company talking about it.
Deep mourning after Glock’s death
It still comes as a surprise to many, however, because the Carinthian businesswoman was deeply and intimately connected to her late husband, the arms manufacturer Gaston Glock, who died in 2023 at the age of 94. He left behind not only a vast legacy, but also three children from his first marriage and his grieving widow, his last love, Kathrin, now 45.
They had met and fallen in love in the waiting room of a doctor’s office in 2004. Later, they pursued shared passions, such as large-scale animal welfare projects, donations to social causes, and, not least, the horse show in Carinthia that has become a cult event in society. There, Gaston Glock held court, surrounded by friends and top VIPs such as Robbie Williams and Naomi Campbell—many of whom remain close to Kathrin Glock to this day.
Spreading like wildfire
And now, after years of mourning, it seems the spark has reignited, and Glock has found a partner with whom she can share her thoughts. He is the American Josh D. (name known to the editors), to whom she said “yes”—he, too, works for the company. So there will certainly be plenty to talk about for the two of them. A request for comment from “Krone” regarding this matter went unanswered; apparently, they did not wish to comment on it. Yet the news is nothing but joyful and happy.
And so the news has spread like wildfire not only in industrial circles but also, long ago, in her Carinthian hometown—after all, they have already been spotted there. And so all that remains is to wait and see when Kathrin Glock will make her new love public on the red carpets of the world. And if not, as has always been the custom at Glock, then one remains silent and enjoys...
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