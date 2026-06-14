Spreading like wildfire

And now, after years of mourning, it seems the spark has reignited, and Glock has found a partner with whom she can share her thoughts. He is the American Josh D. (name known to the editors), to whom she said “yes”—he, too, works for the company. So there will certainly be plenty to talk about for the two of them. A request for comment from “Krone” regarding this matter went unanswered; apparently, they did not wish to comment on it. Yet the news is nothing but joyful and happy.