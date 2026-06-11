The ORF Election Live
Showdown at Küniglberg: Who Will Be the New ORF Chief?
Today is the day: By the end of the day, it will be clear whom the ORF Foundation Board has appointed as the new Director General of the public broadcaster. The election is more exciting and sensational than ever before. The “Krone” is reporting live.
- Nine candidateshave been invited by the ORF Foundation Board to today’s hearing—out of a total of 75.
- The session has been underway since 10 a.m.; each candidate must present their vision and answer questions. The hearings, including the appointment of the new General Director, are expected to last until late afternoon.
- According to reports, Clemens Pig and Johannes Larcher have the best prospects. Lisa Totzauer and Markus Breitenecker are considered long shots.
- However, FPÖ Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler accuses the government of having already decided the election—in Pig’s favor. He calls it a “disgusting charade.” He announced that he would challenge the decision.
- Whoever leads the ORF starting in 2027 will be taking on several challenges. The biggest ones are the implementation of a drastic cost-cutting program and the further development of digital offerings in a time of upheaval.
Never before has the appointment of a new head of public broadcasting been accompanied by so much public attention. The reason for this is the scandal surrounding Roland Weißmann, who resigned as ORF Director General in March after being accused of sexual harassment. Further scandals followed. Most recently, top manager and ORF salary king Pius Strobl was relieved of his duties by interim head Ingrid Thurnher for compliance reasons.
Government Imposes Cost Cuts
In any case, the new director general will have to steer the ORF back into calm waters starting in 2027. This will by no means be easy. As reported, the government is getting serious about its austerity budget, even when it comes to the ORF. It is cutting the broadcaster’s annual financial compensation by 93 million euros.
In return, however, according to the Ministry of Media, ORF will be allowed to draw more funds from a so-called “restricted account.” It may access up to 710 million euros from revenue generated by the household license fee. The remainder flows into this “restricted account.” The cap is now being raised to 780 million euros. Starting in 2027, the ORF will also be allowed to use an additional 35 million euros per year—on the condition that the specialty channels ORF Sport+ and ORF III continue to operate and that funding for the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is maintained.
Cuts are noticeable
Nevertheless, a cut remains. Director General Thurnher had already warned that this would shake “the very foundations” of the media organization and that the audience would feel the impact as well. Thurnher explained last week that, according to legal experts, the cuts could be unconstitutional, as the ORF must be sustainably funded by law to fulfill its public service mandate. A lawsuit is being considered.
Even without the new cuts, ORF was already facing increased pressure to cut costs. In addition, the ORF license fee, in the form of a household levy of 15.30 euros, is frozen until 2029. Reserves are now being tapped, and programming is under review, according to Thurnher. It has been reported that significant cuts are likely to be made to quiz shows, for example. At the same time, the ORF chief wants to define areas “that must not be touched because they are essential to our existence.”
Wide Field of Candidates
The new head of the ORF, who will be elected today, will therefore have to cut costs, and the public will be watching her every move. Nevertheless, there is a record number of applicants for the top job. Nine of them have been nominated for today’s hearing before the ORF Foundation Board.
The frontrunner is former APA managing director Clemens Pig. He is considered the ÖVP’s preferred candidate. Many fear that his election has already been prearranged in advance by “circles of friends” on the Foundation Board. To counter this impression, the Foundation Board chairpersons have called for a “free decision” in a letter. Pig himself, in any case, emphasizes his independence.
Observers also give Johannes Larcher, an internationally sought-after media manager, good odds. Longshots include ORF magazine editor-in-chief Lisa Totzauer, who is favored by the editorial staff, as well as Markus Breitenecker, the longtime head of ProSiebenSat.1Puls4. All of these candidates have confirmed their intention to take legal action against the budget cuts. Who will actually take the ORF top job for a five-year term starting in 2027 will be determined by late afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.