Showdown at Küniglberg: Who Will Be the New ORF Chief?

Even without the new cuts, ORF was already facing increased pressure to cut costs. In addition, the ORF license fee, in the form of a household levy of 15.30 euros, is frozen until 2029. Reserves are now being tapped, and programming is under review, according to Thurnher. It has been reported that significant cuts are likely to be made to quiz shows, for example. At the same time, the ORF chief wants to define areas “that must not be touched because they are essential to our existence.”