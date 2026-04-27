Budget in the home stretch, but where is Schellhorn?

Schellhorn Represents the Foreign Minister

Naturally, Schellhorn’s press secretary did not confirm this when asked by “Krone.” According to him, State Secretary Schellhorn is “currently representing Austria at the EU-ASEAN Summit in Brunei (Asia). He is officially representing the Foreign Minister there.” The trip had reportedly been in the works for months. He also has a different perspective on Schellhorn’s role: “As a member of the ‘triumvirate’ alongside Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, he has been intensively involved in the budget negotiations for weeks. Currently, the negotiations are converging at the level of party leaders.”