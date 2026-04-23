Explosions in Tehran – Air Defense Sounds the Alarm

Trump himself stated on his platform Truth Social that he was under no time pressure and had “all the time in the world,” while for Iran, “the clock is ticking.” He also sharply attacked the U.S. media and made far-reaching, unconfirmed claims about the state of the Iranian armed forces. Among other things, he wrote that the navy was “at the bottom of the sea,” the air force had been destroyed, and the air defense system had been taken out. He also claimed that Iranian leaders were no longer in office. An agreement, he said, would only be reached if it suited the U.S. and its allies.