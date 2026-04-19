Prohaska warns:
“Don’t extend Rangnick’s contract too early!”
What’s next for him? Will he stay, will he go? Should his contract be extended before the upcoming World Cup? As far as the future of Austria’s national soccer team coach Ralf Rangnick is concerned, much may be unclear, but that doesn’t stop Austrian soccer legend Herbert Prohaska from stepping forward with an all-the-more-clear warning. “I think the ÖFB shouldn’t extend his contract prematurely right now!”
Of course: The “Krone” columnist did not speak out against an early contract extension for Rangnick on the Sky show “Talk und Tore” out of antipathy or a lack of appreciation, but rather because he knows soccer far too well. “There is, after all, a bit of an envious society in Austria,” Prohaska began his warning cautiously.
“I know Austria far too well!”
And he speculated: “We extend his contract, and then he won’t get one million anymore, but two million euros. Then we go to the World Cup and end up not winning a single match.” He could vividly imagine what would happen here afterward, “because I know Austria far too well.” Then the criticism would immediately arise: why pay him so much “if he’s going home after the group stage” ...
“He’s far too intelligent, ...”
That’s why, in his opinion, it’s right not to rush into anything—especially from Rangnick’s perspective (“He’s far too intelligent; he’s already waiting to see how things play out!”). “How’s it going at the World Cup? If it’s going great, then they might have to triple the fee instead of just doubling it,” Prohaska says with a laugh...
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