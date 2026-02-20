Winter chaos across the country
Man killed by snowplow ++ Family stranded in the mountains
Winter sets in across large parts of Austria: accidents and massive problems on the roads were reported throughout the country. Vienna Airport temporarily suspended operations, but flights have been operating again since 12 noon. Styria, on the other hand, is "effectively inaccessible." Traffic has come to a standstill. In addition, several people were buried in a series of avalanches. krone.at is providing live updates on the events.
The most important events so far:
- At noon, traffic on major roads in Styria came to a standstill. Traffic on expressways and highways came to a virtual standstill. "Styria is de facto no longer accessible to private vehicles," said Harald Lasser of the ÖAMTC.
- There was a fatal accident in Linz. A winter road maintenance worker is said to have run over his young colleague with a snowplow.
- A whole series of avalanches is keeping Tyrolean emergency services busy. Six people are believed to have been buried. The rescue operation is ongoing.
- On the Dürrenstein (Lower Austria), a family from Czechia got into trouble in the mountains.
- Operations at Vienna Airport were suspended. Numerous travelers were stranded due to flight cancellations. Operations resumed at 12 noon.
- In Styria,Carinthia,Salzburg, and Burgenland, too, the snowfall is heavy in places, causing chaos on the roads.
Live ticker on the onset of winter:
Numerous flight cancellations, travelers stranded
The situation at Vienna Airport was tense on Friday morning. Due to the suspension of operations and the resulting numerous flight cancellations, many travelers were stranded at the airport. Long queues formed at the service counter. The waiting time was already over two hours.
Snow chains mandatory on the Semmering
On the South Motorway (A2), closures between Grimmenstein and Seebenstein due to fallen trees have now been lifted. And from Gloggnitz, snow chains have been required for journeys on the Semmering since 3 a.m. There are no major delays in rail traffic in Lower Austria for the time being, said ÖBB spokesman Christopher Seif.
Spring stops by after winter returns
However, the return of winter will be short-lived. A warm front from the west will take over on Saturday. The snow line will rise rapidly to over 1200 to 1500 meters. Rain will spread from west to east – in western Upper Austria, there is even a risk of freezing rain with slippery conditions at first. On Sunday, it will remain rainy in many places, with snow falling only above 1600 to 2000 meters. Temperatures will continue to rise.
At the beginning of the week, widespread thawing will set in. Maximum temperatures will range between 7 and 15 degrees, with regional highs of up to 20 degrees possible during the week!
