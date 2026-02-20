Man killed by snowplow ++ Family stranded in the mountains

Spring stops by after winter returns

However, the return of winter will be short-lived. A warm front from the west will take over on Saturday. The snow line will rise rapidly to over 1200 to 1500 meters. Rain will spread from west to east – in western Upper Austria, there is even a risk of freezing rain with slippery conditions at first. On Sunday, it will remain rainy in many places, with snow falling only above 1600 to 2000 meters. Temperatures will continue to rise.