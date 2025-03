Mountain air for the ears: With a yodeling course to Juchiza

Well, I've never yodeled before, except when I've bumped my big toe on the edge of the bed - many people are probably familiar with that, when you yodel up into the heights. In everyday life, I'm not used to bribing with my head voice, as I'm a convinced tenor. The adult education centers in Carinthia invited me to a "Learn to yodel in one day" course - as a passionate singing layman, I couldn't miss it.