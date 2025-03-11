After the municipal elections
Zwettl replaces two thirds of its politicians
A "grand coalition" has been formed following the loss of the ÖVP's absolute majority. However, this is not with the SPÖ in the Waldviertel brewing town, but with the Leutgeb list. After losing half of the municipal council seats, Silvia Moser (Greens), a member of the provincial parliament, withdraws from the municipal council.
An absolute majority for the ÖVP in Zwettl would even be mathematically possible with the SPÖ, which now only has one seat on the municipal council. After the landslide victory of the "Zwettl braucht" list, which Alex Leutgeb had brought to life, the head of the town, Franz Mold, agreed on a "real grand coalition" with the election winner, who achieved 28% from a standing start.
At the constitution, Mold was elected mayor and Leutgeb deputy mayor. 23 of the 37 councillors are new and are sitting in the town hall for the first time.
Member of the provincial parliament no longer on the municipal council
Silvia Moser, member of the provincial parliament and health spokesperson for the Green Party, is no longer among the councillors. The Green Party lost two of its four seats and thus also the city council mandate that the MP held. Moser told the "Krone" newspaper that she was drawing the consequences and was therefore no longer a member of the municipal council.
After this bitter setback, I am withdrawing from the municipal council to make way for a younger and committed woman.
Evelyn Steindl, for whom she is a godsend, replaces her on the municipal council. Moser will continue to perform her other functions on the state side or as district party leader of the Greens.
