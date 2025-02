New DSV era: Nothing stolen and no fear

There are 14 new players on board, seven of whom have been signed and seven of whom have been promoted from the two-man team. Only eight players from the squad of the fall season are still in the Donawitz kit after the severe financial turbulence. In Ismet Nesimovic, there is also a new coach face. The 57-year-old was perplexed when he received the call from Leoben. "When Mark Prey contacted me, I was surprised and asked: Why me? I didn't deserve to coach a regional league team because of my sporting success," says the Bosnian modestly.