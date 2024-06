Tarot: What the cards reveal – and what they don’t!

Let's play (attention, bad pun!) with open cards: I myself am a skeptic and highly unmusical when it comes to esotericism. I don't believe a word of self-appointed oracles. I only follow commuters on the train. Personally, I have little faith in energy fields that defy or fail to stand up to scientific scrutiny. I am also suspicious of horoscopes - whether this is due to my star sign ("Cancer") is something only others can and must judge. But when it comes to card reading ...