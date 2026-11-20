Company Was Apparently on the Verge of Bankruptcy

ESA expressed great relief. The company is grateful to the courts for reaching a decision so quickly, said attorney Michael Stummvoll. The Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Linz granted the companies’ appeal. According to the company, the firm—which has been operating in Austria since 1879—would have been able to hold out for only a few more days and would otherwise have been headed for bankruptcy. The OLG essentially agreed with ESA’s argument that the sanctioned individual held no direct or indirect stake in the companies, that the authorities’ notification contained only grounds for suspicion and no evidence, and that these grounds for suspicion were directed solely against the Dutch holding company.