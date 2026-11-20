Russia Connection
Sanctions Against Linz-Based Steel Trader Lifted
The assets of European Staal Austria (ESA), based in Linz, and its subsidiary European Staal Neptun GmbH are no longer frozen. The freeze was imposed based on the assumption that the company had ties to a Russian individual on the EU sanctions list. A total of 180 jobs were at stake.
European Staal had consistently denied the allegations of ties to Russia— as reported by the “Krone.” Due to the freezing of funds, the company had applied to the Financial Market Authority for special permits to pay wages, salaries, and taxes. Now, the period of uncertainty is over for the approximately 180 employees, the Linz-based company announced on Friday. ESA and its subsidiary Neptun could “resume fully normal operations immediately at all locations in Linz, Traiskirchen, Graz, Salzburg, and Klagenfurt”; wages and salaries would be “paid out as usual, and suppliers would be paid as before.” Starting Monday, “normal operations” will resume.
Company Was Apparently on the Verge of Bankruptcy
ESA expressed great relief. The company is grateful to the courts for reaching a decision so quickly, said attorney Michael Stummvoll. The Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Linz granted the companies’ appeal. According to the company, the firm—which has been operating in Austria since 1879—would have been able to hold out for only a few more days and would otherwise have been headed for bankruptcy. The OLG essentially agreed with ESA’s argument that the sanctioned individual held no direct or indirect stake in the companies, that the authorities’ notification contained only grounds for suspicion and no evidence, and that these grounds for suspicion were directed solely against the Dutch holding company.
Russian Influence on the Parent Company?
Background: In 2011, the company came under the ownership of the Russian Mechel Group. When the group’s owner was added to the EU sanctions list in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the Austrian operation was sold to a Belgian entrepreneur to sever ties with Russia. However, according to ESA, a Dutch authority assumes that the sanctioned individual continues to influence the parent company in The Hague despite the sale. As a result, the assets of the Austrian companies have been temporarily frozen.
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