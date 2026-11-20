New Protests in Europe
Riots in Vienna ++ “Merz, go to hell” chants
Europe is bracing for a new wave of riots today: Protests have been announced in 25 countries— including Vienna. In Germany, far-left radicals are openly threatening: “We will rain fire and stones down on the metropolis of predatory capitalism.” We’ll keep you updated with our live ticker.
The day’s key events so far:
- Riots broke out during a demonstration in Vienna on Friday. Police were forced to break up the gathering.
- In Germany, concerns are growing about new riots: Demonstrations have been announced in 39 cities. In Berlin, chants of “Merz, go to hell” can be heard.
- In Rome, too, some young people are already out on the streets. There, the protest coincides with a three-day general strike.
The “Krone” live ticker:
Under the slogan “Fight for our future, not their wars,” the transnational Youth Strike Coalition is calling on students in 25 European countries to leave their classrooms on Friday and take to the streets. Universities are also expected to be blocked.
Hundreds of thousands expected on Europe’s streets
According to the coalition, more than 50 national organizations are behind the movement, including the major student unions from France, Italy, and Spain. In total, organizers expect “at least” hundreds of thousands of protesters on Europe’s streets. Demonstrations by the group “Gen Z regelt” have also been announced in Vienna.
Official announcement from the group “GenZ regelt”:
The core demand is to halt the respective national rearmament programs and instead invest in education and the welfare state. Military service is categorically rejected, and solidarity with oppressed people worldwide is demanded, particularly with Palestinians.
School blockade in Potsdam:
Italy: Youth Protests Coincide with General Strike
In Italy, the demonstrations are taking place simultaneously with a general strike involving workers from the education and healthcare sectors as well as public transportation. More than a hundred demonstrations are planned across the country, reports the newspaper “La Repubblica.”
In Spain, the protests coincide with the anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco. Young people there plan to demonstrate around noon, and anti-fascist rallies are scheduled for the evening.
“There is massive dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs among our generation,” a Swiss member of the left-wing youth party Juso told the news portal swissinfo.ch. A British high school student told the French broadcaster France 24: “We firmly believe in the voice of youth and the influence it will have on the adult world.”
“There is massive dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in our generation.”
Ein Schweizer Mitglied der linken Jungpartei Juso
Major unrest in the German city of Frankfurt
Things are likely to heat up again, especially in Germany. According to its own statements, “Gen Z regelt” is active in 73 cities. But as was the case on October 31, radical leftists are threatening to infiltrate the youth protests once again and target police, stores, and banks. In Frankfurt, in particular, law enforcement is prepared.
Police in Frankfurt are prepared:
Over 2,000 officers are set to protect the city center. “We will rain fire and stones down on the metropolis of predatory capitalism. The cops will certainly flex their muscles—their humiliation at having lost control runs too deep,” the rioters announced in advance on the far-left network “Indymedia,” promising massive destruction.
Many stores began boarding up their windows as early as Thursday, and some do not even plan to open on Friday. But they are not the only ones at risk. The radical leftists have declared: “No major German city offers as many suitable targets in its center as Frankfurt.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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