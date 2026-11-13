Book and Calendar
Linz History with Truly Memorable Moments
What did Linz look like when horses pulled the streetcars, steamboats sailed the Danube, and St. Mary’s Cathedral was still under construction? Linz-based local historian and author Manfred Carrington takes his readers on a fascinating journey into the past—this time, complete with moments of movement.
A City Comes to Life: With * : A Journey Through Time to Old Linz*, Manfred Carrington, local historian and author, opens a window into a bygone era.
He has collected around 250 rare historical photographs of Linz. Through carefully researched stories, readers learn numerous interesting details. The result is a fascinating panorama of everyday life for the people of Linz between 1860 and 1914.
Mini-films made from photos for the first time
Readers can observe the city’s transformation and learn about significant events from the final decades of the monarchy. The images, printed using high-quality duplex offset printing, reveal impressive depth and sharpness.
But the best part: “For the first time, we’ve created film sequences from the photos,” says Carrington. “It makes you feel as though the city is coming to life—a whole new reading experience!”
By scanning QR codes with a smartphone, more than 140 selected photographs transform into moving scenes. “Our goal isn’t to reinvent history, but to get as close to it as possible. That way, we can make the past not only visible but also tangible,” says Carrington, who, through his publishing house Lentia, specializes in the history of Linz.
Along with the book * : A Journey Through Time to Old Linz* (€39, 232 pages, Lentia Publishing) is accompanied by a 2027 calendar (€19.90 or €24.90, depending on the format), which also includes QR codes, Linz gift certificates, and a historical city map. The book and calendar are available at the Shoe Museum (Bischofstraße 9a) and from Lentia-Verlag (online store).
Multimedia presentations of the calendar and book will take place on November 18, as well as on December 2 and 9, at the Shoe Museum in Linz; on November 20, “Zeitreise” will be featured at the Tabakfabrik (registration required).
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